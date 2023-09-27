Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule are set to square off in their first Big Ten matchup on Saturday.

The Wolverines will bring a 4-0 record and the No. 2 national ranking into Memorial Stadium. The Huskers sit at 2-2 but will bring a pair of lofty rankings of their own to the showdown – the No. 1 national ranking in rushing defense (46.2 rushing yards allowed per game) and No. 6 nationally in rushing offense (234.8 rushing yards per game), which both rank No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Those will be major focal points for the Wolverine defense to prep for this week. Harbaugh commented on preparation for Nebraska and gave a few more thoughts on the Huskers at his press conference earlier this week: