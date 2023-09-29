Game day is less than 24 hours away for Nebraska football as it squares off with No. 2-ranked Michigan (2:30 p.m. CT on Fox) at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers (2-2) own their first home winning streak since beating Fordham and Buffalo in September 2021 and will be seeking a third straight in what would be a massive upset as a 17.5-point underdog against the Wolverines (4-0). SUBSCRIBE >> All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month As Nebraska and Michigan prep for kickoff, the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 5 CFB picks! Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Nebraska-Michigan Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: MICH -17.5 O/U 39.5 ZACK: Michigan 34, Nebraska 7 STEVE: Michigan 31, Nebraska 14 GREG: Michigan 28, Nebraska 13 GEOFF: Michigan 34, Nebraska 17 JANSEN: Michigan 28, Nebraska 7

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week* 2 Michigan (4-0) at Nebraska (2-2) MICH -17.5 Louisville (4-0) at NC State (3-1) on Friday LOU -3.0 10 Utah (4-0) at 19 Oregon State (3-1) on Friday ORST -3.0 8 USC (4-0) at Colorado (3-1) USC -21.5 Clemson (2-2) at Syracuse (4-0) CLEM -6.5 24 Kansas (4-0) at 3 Texas (4-0) TEX -16.5 Illinois (2-2) at Purdue (1-3) Pick 'Em 13 LSU (3-1) at 20 Ole Miss (3-1) LSU -2.5 11 Notre Dame (4-1) at 17 Duke (4-0) ND -6.0 Michigan State (2-2) at Iowa (3-1) IOWA -12.5

Week 5 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Michigan Michigan Nebraska Nebraska Michigan NC State - $ Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville Utah - $ Utah - $ Utah - $ Utah - $ Utah - $ Colorado USC USC - $ Colorado Colorado Clemson Syracuse Syracuse Clemson Syracuse Texas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Notre Dame Notre Dame Duke Notre Dame Notre Dame Iowa MSU MSU Iowa Iowa Last week: 3-5-2 (3 pts) Last week: 4-4-2 (4 pts) Last week: 4-3-3 (4 pts) Last week: 3-5-2 (3 pts) Last week: 3-5-2 (3 pts)

Season Standings After Week 4

Steve: 20-18-2 (21 pts) Jansen: 19-19-2 (21 pts) Greg: 18-19-3 (21 pts) Geoff: 18-20-2 (19 pts) Zack: 14-23-2 (17 pts)

Subscriber Records: Ray1125: 10-10 (10 pts) Week 1: 6-4 (6 pts) Week 2: 4-6 (4 pts)

klowtherjr: 10-8-2 (11 pts) Week 1: 4-6 (4 pts) Week 2: 6-2-2 (7 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Michigan to beat Nebraska, 28-17, he may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because he is predicting a Nebraska win but does not believe the Huskers will cover the spread (which is -17.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free yearly subscription