Nebraska football is heading into Barometer Weekend against Michigan. Matt Rhule, his coaching staff and even Trev Alberts all mark Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines as the team it wants to become one day.

"(Harbaugh’s) blueprint for building that program, for the way that they play, a lot of those things are similar," Rhule said Monday. "Obviously, we want to have a little bit of an option element at times, too. So there’s differences, but the overarching blueprint for being great on the O and D-lines, having good quarterback play, being physical at tight end, all those things – that’s what we’re doing."

It’s an interesting and refreshingly honest perspective on an upcoming opponent. It’s the type of stuff you don’t hear that often from a head coach. You’re unlikely to hear that type of praise come from the players, though, and the Huskers certainly did not go quite as far as Rhule did when they took the podiums on Tuesday.

Greg gave you guys his three biggest observations from yesterday's interviews. Here are my three key Tuesday takeaways, and the No. 1 item on the agenda is the respect all, fear none type of approach as Nebraska is treating the Michigan game like a boxing match.