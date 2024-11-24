Blackshirt Breakdown: Wisconsin Edition

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Nebraska picked up a 44-25 win over Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday, snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers. The victory is the Huskers' sixth of the season, which means Matt Rhule's team is headed for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska (6-5 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten) will now set its focus on the Black Friday showdown in Iowa City against Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3).

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' win in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.