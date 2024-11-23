Game Notes: Nebraska vs Wisconsin player milestones, records and more

Nebraska football QBs Dylan Raiola (left) and Heinrich Haarberg (right) celebrate Haarberg's first rushing touchdown of the season during Saturday's Nebraska-Wisconsin game (Photo by AP Photos)

Nebraska football improved to 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten after finally getting over the hump against Wisconsin on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium. Following a perfect non-conference slate and an overtime loss to ranked Illinois, the Huskers bounced back with wins over Purdue and Rutgers but fell at Indiana and Ohio State in losses that felt drastically different in both vibes and the actual final score. Then, the UCLA game happened. Then, a hard-fought loss came – yet again – on the road at USC. On Saturday, the Huskers finally broke through, ending a four-game losing streak this season and a 10-game losing streak to the Badgers with a 44-25 win and finally breaking through to the postseason to end a seven-season bowl game drought. Paving the way to that anxiety-reducing victory were several notable performances, and a few players hit some career milestones in the win over the Badgers. Below are the most noteworthy from Saturday.

Nebraska football RB Emmett Johnson (21) was dynamic in both the pass and run during Saturday's Nebraska-Wisconsin game (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska-Wisconsin Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more

>> Nebraska’s 44-25 victory snapped Wisconsin’s 10-game winning streak in the series and marked the Huskers’ first win over the Badgers since 2012 in Lincoln. >> Nebraska’s 44 points were its most in a Big Ten game in two seasons under Matt Rhule and its most in a conference game since scoring 56 vs. Northwestern in 2021. Nebraska’s 24 first-half points were its most since scoring 28 in the first half against Colorado. >> Nebraska’s 473 yards of total offense were it most since gaining 507 yards in the season opener against UTEP and marked the fourth time this season Nebraska has topped 400 yards. The Huskers’ 180 rushing yards were its most since rushing for 223 in the season opener against UTEP. Nebraska’s 293 passing yards were its most since throwing for 297 yards vs. Illinois. >> Defensively, Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown to the Badgers. The Huskers did not allow a rushing touchdown in their seven home games this season. This year marked the first time Nebraska went an entire home season without allowing a rushing touchdown since 1939. >> Running back Emmett Johnson rushed 16 times for a career-high 113 yards, bettering his previous high of 84 yards against Maryland in 2023. >> Johnson’s 100-yard rushing game was the first by Nebraska this season and the first for the Huskers since quarterback Chubba Purdy rushed for 105 yards at Wisconsin last season. Johnson is the first Nebraska running back to rush for 100 yards in a game since Anthony Grant had 135 rushing yards last September against Louisiana Tech. >> Johnson also caught six passes for a career-high 85 yards in the game, eclipsing his previous high of 48 receiving yards at Purdue earlier this season. Johnson finished with a career-high 198 yards from scrimmage.