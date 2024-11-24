Nebraska 44, Wisconsin 25: Postgame breakdown as Huskers end bowl...

Inside Nebraska staff members Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska-Wisconsin and what lies ahead for Nebraska football in the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

The Huskers beat the Badgers in a 44-25 win on Saturday inside a 403rd consecutive sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium – a building that began the day filled with anxiety and existential dread at the time of opening kickoff.

By game's end, those same fans were elated – several of whom rushed the field – as they celebrated the Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) reaching a coveted sixth win and finally, mercifully qualifying for a bowl game and ending a 10-game losing streak to Wisconsin (5-6, 3-5) in the process.

