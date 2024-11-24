What bowl game will Nebraska play in? We answer all (realistic) scenarios

Nebraska football, its head coach Matt Rhule and its quarterback Dylan Raiola put a pair of the Huskers' long-lingering program demons to rest on Saturday.

The Huskers (now 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten) officially put an end to a seven-year bowl drought – previously the longest span without reaching the postseason in Power 4 football and third-longest overall among 134 FBS teams – and zapped a 10-game losing streak to Wisconsin with their dominant 44-25 win over the Badgers (5-6, 3-5).

They did so in their own house, cruising in the fourth quarter to set off a loud, intense and ultimately freeing celebration inside Memorial Stadium. Hundreds of students rushed the field afterward, inducing a postgame field storming in a similar fashion as the Huskers' huge win over Colorado in Week 2.

You could almost hear the release of the pressure valve in those screams and those hollers while watching and listening to the exciting scene postgame scene unfold on Tom Osborne Field. The Huskers got a game-sealing interception by senior DeShon Singleton with 2:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, so they still had to run out the rest of the clock.

But the celebration had already commenced for the 403rd consecutive sellout crowd of 86,923 in attendance.

The University of Nebraska football team is going to a bowl game.

Nebraska football is going to a bowl game.

Nebraska football. Bowl game.

"Man, feels good," one longtime, long-suffering diehard Husker fan succinctly and simply told Inside Nebraska after the game. "Real good. ... My wife and I already agreed we're going."