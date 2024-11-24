What bowl game will Nebraska play in? We answer all (realistic) scenarios

Nebraska football, its head coach Matt Rhule and its quarterback Dylan Raiola put a pair of the Huskers' long-lingering program demons to rest on Saturday.
The Huskers (now 6-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten) officially put an end to a seven-year bowl drought – previously the longest span without reaching the postseason in Power 4 football and third-longest overall among 134 FBS teams – and zapped a 10-game losing streak to Wisconsin with their dominant 44-25 win over the Badgers (5-6, 3-5).
They did so in their own house, cruising in the fourth quarter to set off a loud, intense and ultimately freeing celebration inside Memorial Stadium. Hundreds of students rushed the field afterward, inducing a postgame field storming in a similar fashion as the Huskers' huge win over Colorado in Week 2.
You could almost hear the release of the pressure valve in those screams and those hollers while watching and listening to the exciting scene postgame scene unfold on Tom Osborne Field. The Huskers got a game-sealing interception by senior DeShon Singleton with 2:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, so they still had to run out the rest of the clock.
But the celebration had already commenced for the 403rd consecutive sellout crowd of 86,923 in attendance.
The University of Nebraska football team is going to a bowl game.
Nebraska football is going to a bowl game.
Nebraska football. Bowl game.
"Man, feels good," one longtime, long-suffering diehard Husker fan succinctly and simply told Inside Nebraska after the game. "Real good. ... My wife and I already agreed we're going."
"Going" would be in reference to the Huskers' eventual bowl game site. And where will that site be?
No matter what, Nebraska fans are going to travel in packs and caravans, filling up whatever city, whatever bars and restaurants, whatever stadium the Huskers are sent to play for their first postseason game since the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016.
The Husker fans, the Nebraska brand and the overall storyline will all contribute into making Rhule and Raiola's team one of the most marketable and coveted teams desired by multiple bowl sponsors looking to maximize every dollar possible. Yes, even if Nebraska sits at 7-5 or 6-6 by the end of next week's Black Friday road game against Iowa.
So, keep all of that in mind while reading below as Inside Nebraska gives a rundown of the potential bowl game destinations for the Huskers.
These are all of the bowl games (excluding any College Football Playoff games, of course) that have contractual tie-ins with the Big Ten Conference. It also includes the recent history of those bowl games involving B1G teams and those teams' records in each respective season to give a general idea of Nebraska's realistic placing in the postseason.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel