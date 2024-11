Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and a few players were chosen for Saturday's postgame interviews with the media following the Huskers' 44-24 win over Wisconsin at home.

Below, we dig into the Quotebook from the postgame podiums as the Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) finally got over the hump against the Badgers (5-6, 3-5) and were able to finally celebrate an official postseason appearance ahead of their final game of the regular season at Iowa on Black Friday.