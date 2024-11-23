Nebraska is going bowling: 6 thoughts for 6 wins as Huskers beat Wisconsin

Nebraska football is going to a bowl game.

Husker fans have been dying to hear that simple, yet power-punched phrase for nearly seven full seasons and nearly eight full years.

Now, it's a reality. Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Co. got the job done. The Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) are officially bowl eligible, folks. The nation's longest postseason drought in the Power 4 – and third-longest among all 134 FBS teams – is over. So, too, is a 10-game losing streak to a Wisconsin program (5-6, 3-5) that has haunted the Huskers for more than a decade.

Final score:

Nebraska 44

Wisconsin 25

Perhaps the wounds of Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31 on the 1st of December 2012 can begin to heal.

With that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Nebraska finally hit six wins again. So, here are six thoughts from Inside Nebraska on the Huskers slaying several demons in their win over the Badgers inside Memorial Stadium.