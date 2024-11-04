Advertisement

Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

Player milestones, records and more postgame notes from Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA.

 • Staff
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

Analysis and reaction as Nebraska falls in another one-score game and loses QB Dylan Raiola to late injury.

 • Zack Carpenter
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA

Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.

 • Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA

 • Tim Verghese
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA

Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.

 • Zack Carpenter

Published Nov 4, 2024
Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

The losing streak continues. Nebraska lost 27-20 to what was a two-win UCLA team at home on Saturday and have now dropped three straight. The Huskers are currently sitting at 5-4 overall with a 2-4 mark in the Big Ten. Nebraska needs just one win to qualify for a bowl game, something that hasn't happened in Lincoln since 2016.

Nebraska will now head into its second and final bye week of the season. The Huskers' next opponent, Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans, will do the same. USC is coming off a 26-21 loss at Washington on Saturday and are now 4-5 (2-5).

Nebraska will travel to Los Angeles for the battle at LA Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 16.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' loss to Ohio State in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

