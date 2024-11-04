Blackshirt Breakdown: UCLA Edition

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

The losing streak continues. Nebraska lost 27-20 to what was a two-win UCLA team at home on Saturday and have now dropped three straight. The Huskers are currently sitting at 5-4 overall with a 2-4 mark in the Big Ten. Nebraska needs just one win to qualify for a bowl game, something that hasn't happened in Lincoln since 2016.

Nebraska will now head into its second and final bye week of the season. The Huskers' next opponent, Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans, will do the same. USC is coming off a 26-21 loss at Washington on Saturday and are now 4-5 (2-5).

Nebraska will travel to Los Angeles for the battle at LA Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 16.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' loss to Ohio State in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.