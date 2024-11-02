WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers are reeling, losers of three straight that drops them to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten after such a strong start to the season.

Following their 27-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday, hear from Rhule, Raiola and a few other Huskers in their postgame press conference via the videos below.

