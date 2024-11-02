WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more

Advertisement

in other news

VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.

 • Staff
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener

Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener

Nebraska opens its season Monday against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Here's more what Fred Hoiberg wants to see.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday

Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday

Scouting notes on five top Nebraska targets headed to Lincoln on Saturday to see the Huskers take on UCLA

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Nebraska-UCLA final score predictions + CFB Week 10 staff picks ATS

Nebraska-UCLA final score predictions + CFB Week 10 staff picks ATS

Our final score predictions for Nebraska vs UCLA, plus our staff's CFB Week 10 picks against the spread.

 • Inside Nebraska

in other news

VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday

Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.

 • Staff
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets

Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener

Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener

Nebraska opens its season Monday against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Here's more what Fred Hoiberg wants to see.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Published Nov 2, 2024
WATCH: Nebraska-UCLA postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola & more
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers are reeling, losers of three straight that drops them to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten after such a strong start to the season.

Following their 27-20 loss to UCLA on Saturday, hear from Rhule, Raiola and a few other Huskers in their postgame press conference via the videos below.

All press conference videos are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

HC MATT RHULE

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QB DYLAN RAIOLA

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR ISAIAH NEYOR

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL TY ROBINSON

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

P BRIAN BUSCHINI

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement