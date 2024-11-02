SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

in other news
VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday
Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets
Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.
Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener
Nebraska opens its season Monday against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Here's more what Fred Hoiberg wants to see.
Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday
Scouting notes on five top Nebraska targets headed to Lincoln on Saturday to see the Huskers take on UCLA
Nebraska-UCLA final score predictions + CFB Week 10 staff picks ATS
Our final score predictions for Nebraska vs UCLA, plus our staff's CFB Week 10 picks against the spread.
Well, here we are again.
Nebraska football – once again sitting just one win away from finally and mercifully lifting the burden of owning the nation's longest bowl game drought in Power 4 football – once again faltered with a prime and favorable opportunity right in front of them.
The Huskers – led by head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and defensive coordinator Tony White's stalwart defense – lost to a sub-.500 UCLA squad at home on Saturday night, 27-20.
Instead of releasing the pressure valve of the infamous postseason-less skid, the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) couldn't get it done against the Bruins (3-5, 2-4) and have now gone 0-for-7 in opportunities to notch their sixth win of the season under Rhule.
With that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.
Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and reaction on another crushing loss for Nebraska in a Big Ten battle inside Memorial Stadium.
