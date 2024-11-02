SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska loses 27-20 to UCLA, Dylan Raiola injured late

Well, here we are again.

Nebraska football – once again sitting just one win away from finally and mercifully lifting the burden of owning the nation's longest bowl game drought in Power 4 football – once again faltered with a prime and favorable opportunity right in front of them.

The Huskers – led by head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and defensive coordinator Tony White's stalwart defense – lost to a sub-.500 UCLA squad at home on Saturday night, 27-20.

Instead of releasing the pressure valve of the infamous postseason-less skid, the Huskers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) couldn't get it done against the Bruins (3-5, 2-4) and have now gone 0-for-7 in opportunities to notch their sixth win of the season under Rhule.

With that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and reaction on another crushing loss for Nebraska in a Big Ten battle inside Memorial Stadium.