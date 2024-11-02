Game Notes: Nebraska vs UCLA player milestones, records and more

in other news
Nebraska football dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten after losing to UCLA on Saturday by a score of 27-20 at Memorial Stadium.
Following a perfect non-conference slate and an overtime loss to ranked Illinois, the Huskers bounced back with wins over Purdue and Rutgers but fell at Indiana and Ohio State in losses that felt drastically different in both vibes and the actual final score.
On Saturday, it was more of the same for Nebraska, its locker room and the Husker fan base as it lost a third consecutive game – and a seventh straight when bowl eligibility was on the line.
Despite the extension of Nebraska's bowl game drought, however, the Huskers had several notable performances and player milestones topped against UCLA. Below are the most noteworthy from Saturday.
Nebraska vs UCLA Game Notes: Player milestones, records and more
>> With the loss to UCLA, the all-time series with the Bruins is now tied at 7-7. Nebraska holds a 4-3 edge in games in Lincoln.
>> Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and defensive lineman Ty Robinson each appeared in their 56th career game today, tying the Nebraska record for career games played also held by defensive end Cameron Meredith (2008-12).
>> Benhart made his 50th career start today. Benhart is just the fifth Husker, and only the second non-kicker, to start 50 career games.
>> Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell scored on a four-yard TD run in the second quarter for his team-leading seventh touchdown of the season.
>> Freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had a 40-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska touchdown. It was the longest catch of Barney’s career, bettering a 28-yard reception against Rutgers on Oct. 5.
>> Barney caught four passes for 78 yards in the game to increase his season receptions total to 38. Barney is just two catches shy of the Nebraska record for receptions by a true freshman, held by Wan’dale Robinson, who had 40 catches in 2019.
>> Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It was his team-leading fifth touchdown catch of the season and the 17th of his career. Neyor caught four passes for 89 yards to increase his career receiving yardage total to 1,549.
>> Punter Brian Buschini punted three times for a 5.7-yard average, including a 64-yard punt in the first quarter. The 64-yard punt was the eighth punt of at least 60 yards in his Nebraska career, including his fourth this season.
>> Defensive lineman Ty Robinson had four tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Robinson now leads the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
>> Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught four passes for 16 yards. With his four receptions, Fidone increased his career total to 53 and became just the 11th tight end in program history with 50 career receptions.
>> Safety Isaac Gifford had nine tackles in the game to increase his career total to 220. Gifford’s career tackle total ranks fifth among Husker defensive backs.
>> Linebacker John Bullock had eight tackles. Bullock increased his career tackles total to 105 with today’s effort.
>> Safety Marques Buford Jr. had four tackles to give him 103 career tackles.
>> UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers had a 57-yard scramble, marking the longest run allowed by Nebraska this season.
>> UCLA was just the third opponent since the start of the 2023 season to score more than 14 points against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium (13 games).
>> Today’s game captains were TE Nate Boerkircher, WR Janiran Bonner, DE Cameron Lenhardt and CB Ceyair Wright.
