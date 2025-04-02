Nebraska 2026 Big Board: Huskers gunning for elite DB class, SEC flips

Over the past few weeks, we've broken down Nebraska's 2026 big board position-by-position ahead of a critical spring of visits. The Huskers' big board will continue to see changes, but establishing top targets is clearer now than it has been in recent months amidst staff changes and roster attrition.

Here's the final installation of the spring 2026 big board breakdown. First-year defensive backs coach Addison Williams has Nebraska in the mix for multiple SEC and other top defensive backs in the Southeast. The Huskers hold one defensive back commit to date in four-star CJ Bronaugh, looking to add at least 2-3 more to the room.