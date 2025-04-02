Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 2, 2025
Nebraska 2026 Big Board: Huskers gunning for elite DB class, SEC flips
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

Over the past few weeks, we've broken down Nebraska's 2026 big board position-by-position ahead of a critical spring of visits. The Huskers' big board will continue to see changes, but establishing top targets is clearer now than it has been in recent months amidst staff changes and roster attrition.

Here's the final installation of the spring 2026 big board breakdown. First-year defensive backs coach Addison Williams has Nebraska in the mix for multiple SEC and other top defensive backs in the Southeast. The Huskers hold one defensive back commit to date in four-star CJ Bronaugh, looking to add at least 2-3 more to the room.

>>> 2026 RB Big Board

>>> 2026 WR Big Board

>>> 2026 TE Big Board

>>> 2026 OT Big Board

>>> 2026 IOL Big Board

>>> 2026 DL Big Board

>>> 2026 LB Big Board

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In