BSB Preview: Nebraska faces in-state foes Creighton, Omaha

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball was humming over the weekend and now looks to carry it over into a pair of midweek in-state battles. The Huskers (12-15, 2-7 Big Ten) had lost three of four to USC and Kansas State, was still seeking its first series win of a three-game set, and it was unlikely that a weekend series with No. 5-ranked Oregon State would be a recipe for a rebound. But, hey, that's why they play the games on the field and not on paper, right? Nebraska poured it on the Beavers in Games 1 and 3, sandwiching a 16-5 loss over seven innings in Game 2 with a 7-3 win on Friday and a 16-7 victory in eight innings on Sunday. That marked the Huskers' first series win of the season – excluding their two-game midweek sweeps of both Wichita State and Pepperdine. Now, they will welcome Creighton (16-7, 0-0 Big East) to town for a home bout at Haymarket Park on Tuesday* and will travel up I-80 for a duel with the Omaha Mavericks (8-17, 3-6 Summit League) on Wednesday. Here is a look at the two midweek contests as Nebraska hopes to build a win streak heading into a Big Ten series with Rutgers this weekend – and looks to stop the bleeding of having lost five of its last six to Creighton, which featured an 0-3 mark in 2024. *NOTE: Tuesday's start time has been moved to 2:30 p.m. CT "in an effort to avoid the forecasted inclement weather," per Nebraska Athletics, after being originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

How to watch, stream, listen

NEBRASKA vs. CREIGHTON Time/Day: 2:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday (today) Pitching: RHP TJ Coats (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ian Koosman (3-2, 5.96 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln ********** NEBRASKA @ OMAHA Time/Day: 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday (tomorrow) Pitching: RHP Carson Jasa (2-2, 8.44 ERA) vs. TBA TV/Streaming: OMavs.com Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App Stadium: Tal Anderson Field in Omaha

Follow the games

>> Tuesday's matchup with Creighton can be seen on B1G+, while Wednesday's road contest at Omaha is available on OMavs.com. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this week on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Series History

NEBRASKA vs. CREIGHTON: >> Through 150 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds an 86-62-2 advantage over Creighton in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Bluejays meet for the first time this season after Creighton won all three meetings last season. ********** NEBRASKA vs. OMAHA: >> Through 78 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a dominant 64-14 advantage over the Mavericks in the all-time series. >> The Huskers picked up an 11-5 win over the Mavericks last season in Lincoln. >> In their last meeting at Tal Anderson Field, Nebraska recorded a 6-3 win against Omaha on April 25, 2023.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Midweek starters

>> TJ Coats is set to toe the rubber on Tuesday night vs. Creighton, while Carson Jasa gets the nod in Wednesday's road game at Omaha. >> Coats is 0-0 on the season with a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in nine innings. The sophomore is holding opponents to a .219 batting average in five appearances, including starts against Wichita State and Pepperdine. >> Jasa has recorded an 8.44 ERA and 21 punchouts with a 2-2 record in nine appearances on the mound. The redshirt freshman has made three starts, including a pair of strong five-inning outings against Wichita State and Pepperdine.

First series win over Top-5 team since 2011

>> Nebraska recorded its first Top 5 series win since UCLA in 2011 after taking two of three games against No. 5 Oregon State last weekend at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. >> The Huskers opened the series with a 7-3 win on Friday night and suffered a 16-5 setback in seven innings on Saturday, before wrapping up the series with a 16-7 eight-inning win on Sunday afternoon. >> The Oregon State pitching staff came into the weekend with a 2.81 ERA, before the Huskers plated 28 runs on three doubles, eight homers and a .370 batting average from the NU offense in the three-game series.

Lucky Number 6

>> Nebraska is 115-24 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 11 of the 12 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5) and Oregon State (7-3, 16-7). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Longest non-conference stretch since 2015

>> Nebraska is in the middle of a six-game non-conference stretch after playing Big Ten newcomers Washington, UCLA and USC the past three weekends. >> The six-game non-conference span is the longest break from conference action for the Huskers since the Big Red had a seven-game break from Big Ten action in 2015. >> The Huskers compiled a 6-1 record in the seven-game break in2015, posting wins against Cal State Fullerton, Texas (3x), Creighton and Omaha.

Nebraska baseball junior outfielder Robby Bolin (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska bats heating up

>> After last week's four-game span against Kansas State and No. 5 Oregon State, the Husker offense saw its batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage all increase by at least 16 points for the season. >> Against the Wildcats and Beavers, Nebraska batted .348 at the plate while scoring nine runs per game last week. >> The Huskers saw a 39-point jump in slugging and a 17-point spike in the on-base percentage after slugging seven doubles and 10 home runs against K-State and Oregon State.

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Devin Nunez is slashing .321/.374/.429 with three homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored in 23 games while leading the Huskers with nine multi-hit games on the season. >> Dylan Carey is hitting .283 on the season and leads the Huskers with eight doubles, five homers, 24 RBI on the year. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has scored a team-high 20 runs and is batting .292 with eight multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit performances this season. >> Case Sanderson leads the NU offense with a .469 on-base percentage and 16 walks in 24 games and is batting .292 on the season after posting his first career four-hit game at Kansas State last week. >> Robby Bolin is hitting a team-best .325 on the season and has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, while Tyler Stone has six doubles, four homers and 14 RBI in 19 games this season. >> Riley Silva is second on the team with a .446 OBP and has scored 12 times in 23 games, while Will Jesske has three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven RBI and nine runs scored in 19 games played. >> Cael Frost is tied with a team-best five homers on the season and is second with 13 walks drawn, while Gabe Swansen has six extra-base hits with 16 runs driven in this season.

Bullpen Breakdown

>> Luke Broderick is 2-0 with four saves and a 1.93 ERA in eight appearances this season, picking up victories against USC and No. 5 Oregon State. >> Drew Christo and Caleb Clark have appeared in a team-high 11 relief appearances on the season. >> Casey Daiss has tossed 7.2 scoreless frames across six appearances against Kansas State (twice), Washington, Pepperdine, USC and No. 5 Oregon State. >> Jalen Worthley is third on the team with nine appearances and has posted a 1-0 record. >> Freshmen Pryce Bender, Colin Nowaczyk, Gavin Blachowicz and Blake Encarnacion have combined to pitch 37.0 innings in their debut season at Nebraska. >> Grant Cleavinger and Ryan Harrahill have taken the mound seven and five times for the NU pitching staff, respectively. The duo has combined for 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

Silva closing in on all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 33 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which is 10th all-time in program history. >> Silva is one away from tying Dave Crain (1994-95) in ninth and three shy of Jake Mort (2006-09) in eighth.