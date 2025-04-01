Nebraska exceeds expectations for rising 2027 four-star OT Kennedy Brown

Healed and starting on varsity this past fall, Brown helped lead Kingwood to a 9-5 record and the Mustangs’ first-ever regional final appearance. His recruitment took off in the process, and national evaluators took notice.

Then, he tore his ACL, which sidelined him for his freshman season. Recovery was difficult, but he cites the support of friends and family who were on his side through his recovery.

“We went like 1-9 in eighth grade, but I’m like, dang I lowkey love this,” he said. “So I just started taking it more seriously.”

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound sophomore started playing football in the seventh grade in Indiana, where he lived at the time, moved to Texas in eighth grade and fell in love with the sport.

After industry rankings adjustments in March, Brown is now considered one of the top offensive tackles in the country, coming in as a top-80 prospect and the No. 7 offensive tackle nationally per Rivals.

Over the weekend, Brown made the trip up to Nebraska for the first time.

“It went great, like they really did exceed my expectations,” he said. “When you think of Nebraska, you’re thinking of like Montana, like ‘who goes to Nebraska’ but when you get up there it’s like ‘oh my goodness gracious, it’s amazing.’”

He added.

“Weather was great…facilities were great, coaches were great…Overall they exceeded my expectations, they have a great weight room, great sports science and great nutrition.”

Senior offensive assistant Jamar Mozee offered Brown in January, while making the rounds in Southeast Texas, and has built a strong relationship early on with the fast-rising offensive tackle.

“We’ve been keeping in touch,” he said. “We’ve been building this relationship and whenever I got to Nebraska, it was like I’ve known this man for years.”

While in town, he got a feel for Donovan Raiola’s coaching style, and his relationship with his room.

“Just the way Coach Raiola coaches [stands out]…I say this about other coaches, but the way he vocalizes his coaching,” he said. “You know he’s going to be tough on you, but at the end of the day, you’re basically a son…the way he coaches is great, I love it. They coach very different.”

Brown got to experience that tough love for himself in the film room.

“He’s very critical, we went through my film and he went down what I was doing wrong,” he said. “You know at the end of the day he’s trying to get me better. If he’s not getting me better then he’s not doing his job, he’s doing a great job. He’s very open, he’ll help you out.”

Brown listed off multiple tweaks he’s taken home to work through after his meeting with Raiola, including his footwork in the run game and his patience.

Brown sat down with Matt Rhule for the first time and enjoyed getting to know Nebraska’s head coach.

“Talking with Coach Rhule, he’s very transparent,” he said. “He’ll take your opinion on things, if you have a problem you can talk to him about it and he’s very flexible, that’s what I love about him.”

The four-star has a busy schedule through the rest of spring.He’s got the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A&M in the mix. To date, he’s visited Austin and College Station multiple times, sandwiching his recent Nebraska trip between return visits to see both programs.

The in-state SEC programs have an early presence in his recruitment, but distance isn’t a factor for him. After all, he was born in Atascocita, a suburb of Houston, Texas, moved to Dallas, then Indiana, before moving back to the Greater Houston Area and settling in Kingwood.

Though a return trip to Nebraska likely isn’t in the cards this spring or summer, he’s got a game in mind he wants to get back to Lincoln for.

“I should be back sometime,” he said. “I might be back the Michigan game if I’m not mistaken, but I have to see.”