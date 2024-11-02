Rhule, Raiola talk injury to quarterback

in other news
VB Previews: Nebraska-Wisconsin Top 10 showdown, Huskers face NW on Sunday
Volleyball match previews as No. 2 Nebraska faces No. 7 Wisconsin in a Top 10 showdown and Northwestern on the road.
Top 10 visits on tap for this weekend include pair of priority NU targets
Rivals' Adam Gorney previews the 10 biggest recruiting visits on tap this weekend.
Hoiberg preparing Huskers for perimeter-focused UTRGV in season-opener
Nebraska opens its season Monday against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Here's more what Fred Hoiberg wants to see.
Scouting Report: Evaluating five notable recruits visiting on Saturday
Scouting notes on five top Nebraska targets headed to Lincoln on Saturday to see the Huskers take on UCLA
Nebraska-UCLA final score predictions + CFB Week 10 staff picks ATS
Our final score predictions for Nebraska vs UCLA, plus our staff's CFB Week 10 picks against the spread.
