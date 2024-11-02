Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA

Advertisement

in other news

Redshirting is a possibility for senior OL Turner Corcoran

Redshirting is a possibility for senior OL Turner Corcoran

Turner Corcoran has a decision to make on whether to use his redshirt or not.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska returns in-helmet communication technology to be upgraded

Nebraska returns in-helmet communication technology to be upgraded

Nebraska needed to have its in-helmet communication technology upgraded.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
With injuries to DBs, Jeremiah Charles in line for potential start vs. UCLA

With injuries to DBs, Jeremiah Charles in line for potential start vs. UCLA

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down his team's injury situation heading into the UCLA game.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of UCLA

WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of UCLA

Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs UCLA.

 • Staff
Visit Preview: Nebraska packing the sidelines with top targets for UCLA

Visit Preview: Nebraska packing the sidelines with top targets for UCLA

Nebraska's bringing in 35+ recruits, including blue-chip 2025, 2026 and 2027 targets to see the Huskers take on UCLA

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese

in other news

Redshirting is a possibility for senior OL Turner Corcoran

Redshirting is a possibility for senior OL Turner Corcoran

Turner Corcoran has a decision to make on whether to use his redshirt or not.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Nebraska returns in-helmet communication technology to be upgraded

Nebraska returns in-helmet communication technology to be upgraded

Nebraska needed to have its in-helmet communication technology upgraded.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
With injuries to DBs, Jeremiah Charles in line for potential start vs. UCLA

With injuries to DBs, Jeremiah Charles in line for potential start vs. UCLA

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down his team's injury situation heading into the UCLA game.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 2, 2024
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement