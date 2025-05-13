Nebraska season-opener against Cincinnati set for 8 p.m. on ESPN

The Huskers and Bearcats will kick off at 8 p.m. central time on Thursday, Aug. 28, and the game will be televised by ESPN. Cincinnati will be the home team for this game.

Time and viewing information for Nebraska's season-opener against Cincinnati at the 76,416-capacity Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City was announced Tuesday afternoon by ESPN.

This game was originally scheduled for 2020 as part of a home-and-home series, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans and led the two programs to reschedule for the 2025 and 2033 seasons.

The game will mark the second all-time meeting between the teams. The first matchup came in 1906 in Lincoln, and the Huskers won 41-0.

“Since arriving at Nebraska, one constant message I have heard from our fans is they miss having road football games that are within driving distance," Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said in December, when the shift to Kansas City was announced. "This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City.”

Nebraska last played at Arrowhead in the 2006 Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma and played a regular-season game against Oklahoma State in Kansas City in 1998.

The game in Kansas City marks Nebraska’s second neutral-site opener in four seasons. In 2022, the Huskers opened with Big Ten opponent Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. It also marks the fourth time in the past five seasons Nebraska has opened the season either in Week Zero or on a Thursday night. Nebraska opened the 2023 season at Minnesota in a Thursday night contest.

The Cincinnati game is the lone contest on Nebraska's schedule with a game time officially set.