TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Colorado & other games of the week
Kickoff between Nebraska and Colorado is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.
Here’s the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the Week 2 battle in Boulder:
Nebraska at Colorado: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT
TV Channel: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Streaming: FuboTV (Link to free trial)
Radio: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
Tale of the Tape
NEBRASKA:
Record: 0-1, 0-1 B1G
Last Game: at Minnesota (L, 13-10)
Rankings: NR
Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 47-44 (8th Year)/0-1 (1st Year)
vs. Colorado: 0-0
COLORADO:
Record: 1-0, 0-0 Pac-12
Last Game: at TCU (W, 45-42)
Rankings: 22 (AP)
Coach: Deion Sanders
Career/Colorado Record: 27-6 (4th Year, first year at FBS level)/1-0 (1st Year)
vs. Nebraska: 0-0
SERIES HISTORY:
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads, 49-20-2
In Boulder: Nebraska leads, 23-11-2
Last Game: Colorado, 34-31 in OT in Boulder (2019)
Win Streak: Colorado, 2 games
Betting info
Current Spread: Colorado -2.5
Over/under: 58.5 points
Inside Nebraska Staff Prediction: Nebraska 28, Colorado 27
Other notable Saturday games on Week 2 slate
*all times Central
**denotes game featuring 2023 Nebraska opponent
SATURDAY:
10:00 AM
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (ACC Network)
11:00 AM
#10 Notre Dame at NC State (ABC)
Purdue at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)**
#12 Utah at Baylor (ESPN)
2:30 PM
Iowa at Iowa State (FOX)**
#20 Mississippi at #24 Tulane (ESPN2)
#23 Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (ABC)
5:00 PM
SMU at #18 Oklahoma (ESPN+)
5:30 PM
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (The CW)
6:00 PM
UCF at Boise State (FOX Sports 1)
Connecticut at Georgia State (ESPN+)
Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
#13 Oregon at Texas Tech (FOX)
#11 Texas at #3 Alabama (ESPN)
6:30 PM
UCLA at San Diego State (CBS)
#19 Wisconsin at Washington State (ABC)**
9:30 PM
Auburn at California (ESPN)
Oklahoma State at Arizona State (FOX Sports 1)
Stanford at #6 USC (FOX)
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
MORE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:
>>> Bold Predictions
>>> Injury Report and Depth Chart Updates
>>> Rhule comments on Arik Gilbert arrest
>>> Recapping monumental day for the sport at Volleyball Day in Nebraska