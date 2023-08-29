Nebraska football tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested and charged with burglary in the early-morning hours on Tuesday morning.

Huskers coach Matt Rhule took the podium on Tuesday, just a few hours after reports of Gilbert's arrest came out, for his final press conference of game week ahead of Nebraska's season opener against Minnesota. To begin the presser, Rhule commented on the status of Gilbert, who had been awaiting official word from the NCAA on his eligibility for the 2023 season prior to his arrest.