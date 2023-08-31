Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

That title had been known for six months when the announcement was made in February, and momentum for the event exploded out of the gate with ticket sales and excitement.

It grew into something even bigger than Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, Husker volleyball coach John Cook or anyone else likely envisioned when they first birthed the idea.

And It did not disappoint.

Wednesday was a monumental day for the Huskers and, more importantly, it was a landmark day for college volleyball and the growth of the sport.

Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom and Greg Smith were on hand in Lincoln to capture Volleyball Day in Nebraska with wall-to-wall coverage. Check out their work below.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

We have made all of our coverage FREE following Wednesday's unprecedented, historic event.

If you enjoy our coverage of Volleyball Day in Nebraska, consider signing up for an all-access subscription for less than $10 a month HERE!