Volleyball Day in Nebraska: Recapping monumental day for college volleyball
Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
That title had been known for six months when the announcement was made in February, and momentum for the event exploded out of the gate with ticket sales and excitement.
It grew into something even bigger than Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, Husker volleyball coach John Cook or anyone else likely envisioned when they first birthed the idea.
And It did not disappoint.
Wednesday was a monumental day for the Huskers and, more importantly, it was a landmark day for college volleyball and the growth of the sport.
Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom and Greg Smith were on hand in Lincoln to capture Volleyball Day in Nebraska with wall-to-wall coverage. Check out their work below.
Huskers bask in glory of record-setting night
It's hard to put into words what Wednesday night meant.
When Volleyball Day in Nebraska was announced back in February, the news was met with as much excitement as there was curiosity.
Hours upon hours of preparation and manpower finally cumulated into a record-breaking extravaganza inside of Nebraska's historical sporting venue.
>>> READ THE FULL IN-DEPTH STORY HERE <<<
Nebraska breaks world record for attendance at women's sporting event
The Nebraska volleyball program and Husker athletics accomplished the massive goal that was set in February when Volleyball Day in Nebraska was first announced.
A world record was broken Wednesday night as 92,003 spectators showed up to watch No. 5 Nebraska take on Omaha inside Memorial Stadium.
>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<
Sights & Sounds: Nebraska vs UNO at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Take a look at video highlights from inside the stadium, postgame reaction from John Cook, Andi Jackson and Lexi Rodriguez, plus a brilliant photo gallery from Greg Smith in the link below:
>>> INSIDE THE STADIUM: VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND PHOTO GALLERY <<<
Nebraska makes appearance during Rally at the Coliseum to kick start VB Day
Nebraska got the festivities rolling with Rally at the Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon. Click below for photos and videos from the event.
>>> FULL PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS <<<
On the brink of history, Nebraska hopes to inspire while feeling grateful
Bekka Allick and Ally Batenhorst couldn't hold their excitement.
The two Nebraska volleyball players couldn't stop "freaking out" when they saw their home court lying inside Memorial Stadium. They even made a few TikToks with their time on the floor as well as pose for a photo promoting the new team poster.
On Wednesday night, Allick and Batenhorst — along with the rest of NU — will experience playing a volleyball match in front of over 90,000 people. But with that comes many challenges. Not only will depth perception be a factor that needs adjusting too, but getting comfortable that everyone will be watching your every move — even if it's just to get a drink of water during a timeout. Plus, there's the weather factor. No rain, thankfully, but a little wind is expected to be present during the match which, in turn, will affect the ball during play.
>>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<
Sights & Sounds: Volleyball Day in Nebraska open practice
Highlights from the Huskers as they prepare to face UNO and play in front of an expected crowd of over 90,000 people:
>>> FULL VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND PHOTO GALLERY <<<
