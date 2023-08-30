The Nebraska football season kicks off in less than 48 hours. Finally and mercifully – after a seemingly endless offseason – the debut of the Matt Rhule Era is set as the Huskers face off against Minnesota and Gophers coach PJ Fleck at Huntington Bank Stadium (7 p.m. CT on Fox) on Thursday night.

Talking season is over following months of anticipation and analysis … almost!

Inside Nebraska has some final pre-game breakdowns to dish out before the Huskers and Gophers do battle. Welcome back to our staff’s first edition of Bold Predictions for the 2023 season!

Here’s one prediction from publisher Zack Carpenter and staff writers Steve Marik, Greg Smith and Geoff Exstrom before kickoff under the lights: