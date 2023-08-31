It's hard to put into words what Wednesday night meant. When Volleyball Day in Nebraska was announced back in February, the news was met with as much excitement as there was curiosity. How feasible was it to play a volleyball match inside Memorial Stadium? The idea had been floated around before, but mostly as a pipe dream. Even the main curators of the event had doubts before going full steam ahead including Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook, Athletic Director Trev Alberts and University President Ted Carter. Could they sell enough tickets? Cook thought they'd be only able to sell 30,000. The timing could work, but was the support there? Consequently, the answer to that questions came soon enough. Once tickets were live, roughly 82,000 tickets were sold in three days. If Cook and the NU administration didn't have their answer then, they certainly got it Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium. Hours upon hours of preparation and manpower finally cumulated into a record-breaking extravaganza inside Nebraska's historical sporting venue. A world-record 92,003 people came to watch No. 4 Nebraska sweep in-state rival Omaha 25-14, 25-14, 25-13. With that number, it became the highest attended women's sporting event in world history. That also included shattering the NCAA regular season and postseason record while being the largest crowd to fit inside Memorial Stadium. "There is a lot of satisfaction in that to know. It's not me, it's a celebration of Nebraska volleyball, all the levels in the state. We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium and to go for the record and break it," Cook said. "So now we make a statement to everybody else, how important volleyball is here and we want to record. We did it to the world. I don't think anybody ever could have envisioned that when this whole thing started. So it feels like a great accomplishment for the sport called volleyball. Played by the women in Nebraska. It's a state treasurer, and we just proved it."

The Husker freshman showed why the future of the program is secured as first-year middle blocker Andi Jackson popped off for a match-high eight kills on a .500 clip. Harper Murray continued her excellent start to the season with six kills while freshman setter Bergen Reilly showcased her all-around ability with 19 assists, seven digs and three kills. Truth be told, not many people cared about that. Yes, the win was fun to see, but this wasn't just a match, it was a celebration. Not a celebration of Nebraska, but how much the state treasures its volleyball and its women athletes. In an era where women's sports is getting more mainstream attention, Nebraska Athletics is at the forefront pushing endeavors that shows off its women athletes — while also breaking records. "I've been saying it ever since we kind of were considering this to be an option for a game but I've just been saying that it's so huge for little girls to get to see a women's sport and volleyball being played on this big of a stage and having so many people invest into it," Lexi Rodriguez said. "I think it's huge because when you're little you have big dreams and big goals and I think having this to look up to is something that a lot of little girls will kind of keep in the back of their mind when they're pursuing the sport of volleyball."

The event meant so much to so many people. Close to 100 former Nebraska volleyball players came to be celebrated — even causing Cook to shed a tear. Legendary Nebraska high school volleyball coaches were honored in between sets. Nebraska great and former volleyball coach Terry Pettit was recognized. Wednesday was special not only for those attached to the university, but also for those who dream of being part of the institution. For Neveah – a 10-year-old from South Dakota — it meant being chosen to read out her hand-written note during the Rally at the Coliseum earlier that afternoon. Being so young and surrounded by close to 1,000 people, she got emotional. However, in came Bekka Allick — the subject of Neveah's note — to save the day and give her a hug.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXJkIG5vdCB0byBnZXQgZW1vdGlvbmFsIGFib3V0IHRoaXMuIFR3 byBraWRzIHdlcmUgc2VsZWN0ZWQgdG8gcmVhZCB0aGVpciBoYW5kLXdyaXR0 ZW4gbm90ZSB0byB0aGUgTmVicmFza2EgVm9sbGV5YmFsbCB0ZWFtLiA8YnI+ PGJyPlZlcnkgd2hvbGVzb21lIG1vbWVudCB0b2RheSBhdCB0aGUgQ29saXNl dW0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VM3Y1NEl3VzB0Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vVTN2NTRJd1cwdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9mZiBFeHN0 cm9tIChARXhfT25fU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0V4X09uX1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTY5Njk0Mzc5Nzg2NTcxNzgxNz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==