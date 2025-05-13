Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 13, 2025
Spring Rewind: One post-spring thought on each Nebraska RB
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In