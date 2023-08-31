TV Guide: How to watch, stream Nebraska-Minnesota & other games of the week
Kickoff between Nebraska and Minnesota is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.
Here’s the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for tonight’s season opener:
Nebraska at Minnesota: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Fox (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Streaming: Hulu + Live Sports, FuboTV
Radio: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
Hulu + Live Sports: $70/month subscription for live TV bundle (with ads) that gives you access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBS Network, NBC, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ subscription.
Fubo TV: $75/month subscription for access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS Network, ABC, ACC Network SEC Network and Pac-12 Network, plus over 100 live channels. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial period.
Tale of the Tape
NEBRASKA:
Record: 0-0, 0-0 B1G
Last Game: at Iowa (W, 24-17 in 2022)
Rankings: NR
Coach: Matt Rhule
Career/NU Record: 47-43 (8th Year)/0-0 (1st Year)
vs. Minnesota: First Meeting
MINNESOTA:
Record: 0-0, 0-0 B1G
Last Game: vs. Syracuse (W, 28-20 in 2022)
Rankings: NR
Coach: P.J. Fleck
Career/Minnesota Record: 74-49 (11th Year)/44-27 (7th Year)
vs. Nebraska: 5-1
SERIES HISTORY:
All-Time Series: Minnesota leads, 36-25-2
In Minneapolis: Minnesota leads, 24-13-2
As Big Ten Foes: Minnesota leads, 7-5
Win Streak: Minnesota, 4 games
NOTES TO KNOW:
>>> Nebraska and Minnesota have met every year since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. This will be the 13th straight year the schools have played. Minnesota has a 7-5 edge since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, with four straight victories and five wins in the last six meetings.
>>> Nebraska has faced Minnesota more than any other Big Ten team with Thursday's game marking the 64th all-time meeting between the two schools.
>>> Nebraska owned a 16-game win streak in the series between 1963 and 2012, before the Gophers snapped the streak with a 2013 victory in Lincoln.
>>> Nebraska is 32-5 in its first game of the season since 1986.
>>> The Huskers are opening a season away from home for the fourth straight year, the only four times this century that Nebraska has played its season opener away from Lincoln.
>>>. The Huskers are facing a conference foe in the season opener for just the sixth time since 1950, but Thursday marks the fourth consecutive year that Nebraska begins a season with a Big Ten Conference game.
>>> Matt Rhule will make his Nebraska debut on Thursday and will try to become the first Husker head coach to win his first game since Bo Pelini in 2008. Overall, seven of Nebraska's last 10 head coaches — dating back to 1949 — have been victorious in their debut game.
MORE HUSKER STATS:
Season opener record: 98-30-5 overall (85-14-3 home, 9-15-2 away, 4-1 neutral)
Biggest Win: 117-0 vs. Kearney St. (1911)
Biggest Loss: 54-0 at Minnesota (1943)
Longest winning streak: 29 games (1986-2014)
Longest losing streak: 6 (1942-47)
Betting info
Current Spread: Minnesota -7
Over/under: 43 points
Inside Nebraska Staff Prediction: Minnesota 28, Nebraska 22
NOTES TO KNOW:
>>> Five of the last seven meetings between the teams have been decided by seven or fewer points, with Minnesota holding a 4-1 record in those close games.
>>> Each of the last three meetings have been seven-point Minnesota victories. The Huskers held a 10-0 halftime lead last season before Minnesota outscored Nebraska 20-3 in the second half. In the 2021 meeting, NU had three second-half drives come up scoreless inside the Minnesota 35- yard line, including two empty drives inside the 10-yard line in a 30-23 loss. In the 2020 meeting, Minnesota outscored Nebraska 14-0 in points off turnovers in a 24-17 victory.
>>> Nebraska is 11-4 when it opens the season against a conference opponent.
Other notable games on Week 1 slate
*all times Central
**denotes game featuring 2023 Nebraska opponent
THURSDAY:
Kent State at UCF: 6 p.m. on FS1
NC State at UConn: 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Florida at No. 14 Utah: 7 p.m. on ESPN
FRIDAY:
Central Michigan at Michigan State: 6 p.m. on FS1**
Miami (OH) at Miami: 6 p.m. on ACC Network
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in ATL)
Stanford at Hawaii: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
SATURDAY MORNING and AFTERNOON:
East Carolina at 2 Michigan: 11 a.m. on Peacock**
Virginia at 11 Tennessee: 11 a.m. on ABC
Colorado at 17 TCU: 11 a.m. on FOX**
Arkansas State at 20 Oklahoma: 11 a.m. on ESPN
Utah State at 25 Iowa: 11 a.m. on FS1**
Fresno State at Purdue: 11 a.m. on BTN**
Louisiana Tech at SMU: 11 a.m. on ESPNU**
Northern Illinois at Boston College: 11 a.m. on ACC Network**
Towson at Maryland: 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network**
Boise State at 10 Washington: 2:30 p.m. on ABC
Buffalo at 19 Wisconsin: 2:30 p.m. on FS1**
SATURDAY EVENING:
UTSA at Houston: 6 p.m. on FS1
West Virginia at 7 Penn State: 6:30 p.m. on NBC
21 North Carolina at South Carolina: 6:30 p.m. on ABC
Toledo at Illinois: 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network**
Texas Tech at Wyoming: 6:30 p.m. on CBS
Coastal Carolina at UCLA: 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
SUNDAY:
Northwestern at Rutgers: 11 a.m. on CBS**
16 Oregon State at San Jose State: 2:30 p.m. on CBS
5 LSU vs. 8 Florida State: 6:30 p.m. on ABC (being played in Orlando)
MONDAY:
9 Clemson at Duke: 7 p.m. on ESPN
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
