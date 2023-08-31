Here’s the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for tonight’s season opener:

Kickoff between Nebraska and Minnesota is almost at our doorstep, and we are here to get you all settled in.

Fubo TV: $75/month subscription for access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS Network, ABC, ACC Network SEC Network and Pac-12 Network, plus over 100 live channels. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial period.

Hulu + Live Sports: $70/month subscription for live TV bundle (with ads) that gives you access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBS Network, NBC, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ subscription.

NEBRASKA:

Record: 0-0, 0-0 B1G

Last Game: at Iowa (W, 24-17 in 2022)

Rankings: NR

Coach: Matt Rhule

Career/NU Record: 47-43 (8th Year)/0-0 (1st Year)

vs. Minnesota: First Meeting





MINNESOTA:

Record: 0-0, 0-0 B1G

Last Game: vs. Syracuse (W, 28-20 in 2022)

Rankings: NR

Coach: P.J. Fleck

Career/Minnesota Record: 74-49 (11th Year)/44-27 (7th Year)

vs. Nebraska: 5-1





SERIES HISTORY:

All-Time Series: Minnesota leads, 36-25-2

In Minneapolis: Minnesota leads, 24-13-2

As Big Ten Foes: Minnesota leads, 7-5

Win Streak: Minnesota, 4 games





NOTES TO KNOW:

>>> Nebraska and Minnesota have met every year since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. This will be the 13th straight year the schools have played. Minnesota has a 7-5 edge since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, with four straight victories and five wins in the last six meetings.

>>> Nebraska has faced Minnesota more than any other Big Ten team with Thursday's game marking the 64th all-time meeting between the two schools.

>>> Nebraska owned a 16-game win streak in the series between 1963 and 2012, before the Gophers snapped the streak with a 2013 victory in Lincoln.

>>> Nebraska is 32-5 in its first game of the season since 1986.

>>> The Huskers are opening a season away from home for the fourth straight year, the only four times this century that Nebraska has played its season opener away from Lincoln.

>>>. The Huskers are facing a conference foe in the season opener for just the sixth time since 1950, but Thursday marks the fourth consecutive year that Nebraska begins a season with a Big Ten Conference game.

>>> Matt Rhule will make his Nebraska debut on Thursday and will try to become the first Husker head coach to win his first game since Bo Pelini in 2008. Overall, seven of Nebraska's last 10 head coaches — dating back to 1949 — have been victorious in their debut game.





MORE HUSKER STATS:

Season opener record: 98-30-5 overall (85-14-3 home, 9-15-2 away, 4-1 neutral)

Biggest Win: 117-0 vs. Kearney St. (1911)

Biggest Loss: 54-0 at Minnesota (1943)

Longest winning streak: 29 games (1986-2014)

Longest losing streak: 6 (1942-47)