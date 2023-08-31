It’s another game day for Nebraska football as the Huskers jumpstart the Matt Rhule Era in the season opener tonight (7 p.m. CT on Fox) against Minnesota.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and digital producer Jansen Coburn are on the ground in Minneapolis to provide coverage throughout the day and night.

Before things kick off from Huntington Bank Stadium, let’s take one more trip around the room for thoughts on the Huskers vs. Gophers with our final score predictions for Thursday night.

Then, we start up the season braggin’ rights brigade as our Inside Nebraska staff members (Zack, Steve, Jansen, Greg Smith and Geoff Exstrom) battle each other in our weekly CFB picks.

If you want to take us down, jump into this thread to compete against our staff all season long and see how we all stack up against each other!

Some important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table below are made "Against the Spread." For example: One of our staff members may have predicted Minnesota to beat Nebraska, 24-21. But he could have Nebraska listed on the chart because he is predicting that Minnesota will win, but he does not believe that the Gophers will cover the spread (which is -7.5 points in this case). If you are unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads were locked in when each staff member made their prediction. Each person had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up.

>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.