Matt Rhule is officially in his first game week as the head coach of Nebraska football with the Huskers preparing for a Thursday night tilt against P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.

The Huskers' head coach said that he and the rest of the team – players and fellow coaches included– won't know too much about what they have until at least one game is in the books. In fact, it will likely take multiple games being under their belt until their identity becomes more clear.

On Friday, during his first game week opening press conference, Rhule was asked what he is most confident in ahead of the Huskers' matchup with the Gophers. He paused a bit as he pondered the answer but soon enough settled on one that he is sure of about his group.