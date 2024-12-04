Interim DC? Satt's role? Knighton, McGuire status? Rhule provides answers

Ooo, boy, did Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule have some major questions to answer on Wednesday afternoon.

It was National Signing Day across college football, and Rhule secured his third consecutive recruiting class ranked inside the Top 25 nationally and Top 6 in the Big Ten* with a total of 20 signees – thanks to a mega Signing Day flip of four-star receiver Cortez Mills from OU to NU and nixing a potential flip of Jeremiah Jones from NU to Mizzou.

But the Huskers' haul on Wednesday was, quite ironically, not even close to the main topic during Rhule's National Signing Day press conference.

*Nebraska finished No. 4 in the Big Ten for the Class of 2023 and 2024 but No. 6 for the Class of 2025.

