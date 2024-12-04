By the Numbers: Notable stats from Nebraska's 2025 signing class

Analysis on Nebraska's highest-ranked commit in the 2025 class as the Huskers land a blue-chip wide receiver
2025 Homestead (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Nebraska
Latest Nebraska recruiting and transfer portal intel ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday
Ty Robinson was named third-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday.
Three thoughts on Nebraska hiring Kentucky wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts to the same position
