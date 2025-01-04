Nebraska reportedly parts ways with special team coach Ed Foley

Nebraska football has reportedly parted ways with Ed Foley, a longtime Matt Rhule assistant, per John Brice of FootballScoop.

Foley, who has served on Rhule’s staff for 10 of Rhule’s 12 seasons as a head coach, spent the past two seasons as Rhule's special teams coordinator with the Huskers.

Nebraska's special teams units were inconsistent and, for much of 2024, were a weak link on the team. The Huskers had multiple kicks blocked during the 2024 season, and there were also troubles at long snapper as both Camden Witucki and Aidan Flege were inconsistent.

In the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, Nebraska had a blocked extra point returned for 2 points and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter that was returned inside the Husker 5-yard line, which led to a BC touchdown one play later to slash NU's once-20-2 lead to 20-15.

In an effort to remedy the situation, Foley helped land transfer punter Jack McCallister, who has started for Washington the past three seasons, and transfer Kevin Gallic, one of the top long snappers in the FCS ranks out of New Hampshire.

Foley’s contract with Nebraska, which paid him $550,000 annually for each of the past two seasons, expired on Dec. 31, 2024.