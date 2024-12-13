UPDATED: Nebraska football coaching staff contracts

The contract and salary information for two of the newest Nebraska football assistants on Matt Rhule's coaching staff have been released to Inside Nebraska.
The contract and salary information for two of the newest Nebraska football assistants on Matt Rhule's coaching staff have been released to Inside Nebraska.
Nebraska officially announced Phil Simpson as OLB coach, and he will coach in the Huskers’ bowl game.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke about why he chose John Butler as defensive coordinator.
Press conference videos of Matt Rhule, John Butler and a small group of Husker players who spoke Thursday.
NCAA Volleyball Tournament match previews of 1 Nebraska vs 5 Dayton and 2 Wisconsin vs 6 Texas A&M in Lincoln Regional.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg wants to see toughness and physicality against Indiana on Friday.
Nebraska officially announced Phil Simpson as OLB coach, and he will coach in the Huskers’ bowl game.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke about why he chose John Butler as defensive coordinator.
Press conference videos of Matt Rhule, John Butler and a small group of Husker players who spoke Thursday.