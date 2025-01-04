Georgia Southern all-conference LB Marques Watson-Trent commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a transfer portal commitment from Georgia Southern linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound uber-productive veteran defender with one year of eligibility remaining.

Watson-Trent, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of Year, recorded 120 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, along with four forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in 12 games in 20-24. He also earned first-team all-conference honors.

Across his Georgia Southern career, he’s totaled 363 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks and six forced fumbles in 49 games. He was a member of the 2022 Georgia Southern team that upset Nebraska, totaling 10 tackles in a 45-42 win that turned out to be Scott Frost's final game as head coach at Nebraska.

The Huskers beat out former defensive coordinator Tony White and Florida State for the veteran defender, who visited the Seminoles on Jan. 1 before arriving in Lincoln for a two-day visit on Jan. 2. Watson-Trent also held offers from the likes of Memphis and West Virginia, while programs like Kansas State, Texas A&M and more were monitoring.

Watson-Trent is the 13th addition through the transfer portal for Nebraska this cycle and the second linebacker, joining Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough.

Watson-Trent projects to play inside linebacker at Nebraska and should compete for a starting spot this spring as the Huskers look to replace John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, while waiting on a potential seventh year of eligibility for Javin Wright as well.