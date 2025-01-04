Georgia Southern all-conference LB Marques Watson-Trent commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a transfer portal commitment from Georgia Southern linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound uber-productive veteran defender with one year of eligibility remaining.
Watson-Trent, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of Year, recorded 120 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, along with four forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in 12 games in 20-24. He also earned first-team all-conference honors.
Across his Georgia Southern career, he’s totaled 363 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks and six forced fumbles in 49 games. He was a member of the 2022 Georgia Southern team that upset Nebraska, totaling 10 tackles in a 45-42 win that turned out to be Scott Frost's final game as head coach at Nebraska.
The Huskers beat out former defensive coordinator Tony White and Florida State for the veteran defender, who visited the Seminoles on Jan. 1 before arriving in Lincoln for a two-day visit on Jan. 2. Watson-Trent also held offers from the likes of Memphis and West Virginia, while programs like Kansas State, Texas A&M and more were monitoring.
Watson-Trent is the 13th addition through the transfer portal for Nebraska this cycle and the second linebacker, joining Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough.
Watson-Trent projects to play inside linebacker at Nebraska and should compete for a starting spot this spring as the Huskers look to replace John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, while waiting on a potential seventh year of eligibility for Javin Wright as well.
Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Watson-Trent
A stout linebacker at 5-11, 225 pounds, Watson-Trent might be considered below-average in size for the person, but doesn’t lack in physicality, body strength and play speed.
Flies around from his inside linebacker spot, plays with an unrelenting motor. Motor flashes especially when blitzing, never stops driving his feet and pursuing. Shows good eyes both as a run defender and in coverage.
Sure, fundamental tackler who consistently looks to play the ball and create turnovers. Shows good lateral movement, shuffling between gaps quickly before triggering down on the ball carrier. Explosive in the short area, accelerates into contact. Has impressive body strength for his size, has legit pushback power against offensive lineman and can drive back ball-carriers. Consistently around the ball, especially in the run game.
Might be limited at the Power Four level in who he’s able to cover as long speed and 1-on-1 coverage ability remains a question. Best as a run defender and occasional pass rusher, can hold his own in zone coverage because of his eye discipline and instincts.
Similar build and traits to Nebraska freshman linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr., with advanced knowledge of the game as a result of his relative experience thus far.
