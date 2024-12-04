Nebraska National Signing Day HQ: Rankings, storylines & last-minute flips

Welcome to National Signing Day at Inside Nebraska! Today marks the start of the early signing period, the three-day period (Wednesday-Friday) that has essentially replaced the traditional NSD in February as the vast majority of every school's recruiting class will submit their National Letters of Intent today. Nebraska football and the rest of the country will officially welcome their new crop of talent to their programs with high school recruits and transfers eligible to submit their paperwork beginning at 7 a.m. local time in their region of the country.





Nebraska will sign its third class under head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday. The Huskers have the vast majority of the class committed, 19 in total heading into the Early Signing Period, with decisions pending from just a handful of targets.

The staff had to navigate the sudden departure of defensive coordinator Tony White, who will be moving to the same position at Florida State, and a wide receivers coach change, as Garret McGuire was not retained by offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and Kentucky wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts is expected to take his place. Despite kicking the week off with some coaching turnover, the Huskers are expected to keep the class intact.

Keep it locked right here to Inside Nebraska's National Signing Day HQ page throughout the day as we provide the latest updates through and beyond Rhule's signing day presser that kicks off at 1:00 p.m.