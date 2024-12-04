Analysis: Nebraska lands game-changing four-star WR Cortez Mills

Per a report, Nebraska is set to hire Daikiel Shorts Jr. as its next receivers coach.
Per a report, Nebraska is set to hire Daikiel Shorts Jr. as its next receivers coach.
A list of five potential candidates who could fill the vacant Nebraska defensive coordinator role.
Reaction and breakdown of Tony White and Terrance Knighton reportedly departing to Florida State.