Transfer Tracker: Updates on departures ahead of the December Window

The 2024 regular season has come to an end and transfer portal announcements are already filtering in all over the country. The transfer portal window will open Dec. 9 and close Dec. 28. Grad transfers can enter the portal at any time, while non-grad transfers can only declare their intentions to enter prior to the portal opening on Dec. 9. Nebraska will see serious attrition during this window, as Matt Rhule expects between 30-50 outgoing transfers as the Huskers work to adhere to the new 105-man roster limits. Keep it locked in here with our Nebraska Football Transfer Tracker: Winter 2024 as we track any and all incoming and outgoing transfers to and from Lincoln.

=================================

Monday (Dec. 2): Vincent Jackson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Jackson, a 6-5, 290-pound redshirt freshman defensive lineman, spent two seasons at NU and played in 11 games, 10 of which came in 2024. He recorded one tackle as a Husker. Jackson was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Central Dauphin East High School in Pennsylvania. He was viewed as a long-term project after only playing one season of high school football. He flipped to NU from Syracuse on signing day.

Monday (Dec. 2): Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin will enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer, sources confirmed to Inside Nebraska. He rushed for 455 yards and five touchdowns across four seasons at Nebraska. Ervin's career at NU was marred by injuries, including a season-ending hip injury early in 2023. He returned for 2024 but wasn't the same as Emmett Johnson and Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell emerged as the top two backs. Ervin, a Buford, Georgia, native rushed for 41 yards on 14 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns in 2024.

=================================

Monday (Nov. 25): Nebraska sophomore receiver Malachi Coleman plans to enter the transfer portal, Rhule announced at a press conference following the Wisconsin game. Coleman, a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Lincoln (Neb.) East, was a four-star prospect, the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 1 recruit in the state. Due to depth problems in the receiving room in 2023, Coleman was thrust into a large role as a true freshman. He played in 11 games with six starts and caught eight passes for 139 yards with one touchdown while also making an impact as a blocker. Coleman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. In September, Rhule said the plan for Coleman was to redshirt the 2024 season. He played in just one game in 2024, against Rutgers, on the punt return unit.

=================================

Monday (Nov. 11): Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive back Syncere Safeeullah announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Inside Nebraska reported Safeeullah was no longer with the team back in October, leaving the program midseason. A long and wiry corner at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Safeeullah redshirted his true freshman season in 2023 and never appeared in a game. He didn't see any snaps through six games in 2024.

=================================

