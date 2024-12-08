PINSTRIPE BOWL: Rare matchup, Rhule-O'Brien, bad blood between Butler-BoB?

The Nebraska football team will play in a postseason game for the first time in seven seasons. The bowl game matchup? Nebraska vs. Boston College.

The bowl game? The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

The news, which Inside Nebraska dropped Friday on the Insider's Board, became official Sunday. The Huskers of the Big Ten will travel to New York City to square off with the Eagles of the ACC on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

