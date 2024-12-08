Nebraska accepts Pinstripe Bowl invite, will face Boston College on Dec. 28

Nebraska football will be able to celebrate a bowl game appearance later this month (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska football now officially knows its bowl game destination, date, kickoff time and opponent: Head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers will take on Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York (New York City). The bowl game announcement was made official on Sunday, shortly after the reveal of the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket. The Huskers (6-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten) accepted the invitation to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against head coach Bill O'Brien and the Eagles (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) late last week, sources told Inside Nebraska on Friday. Now, the news is public. “Our team is looking forward to the opportunity to spend the bowl season in New York City and play in the Pinstripe Bowl,” Rhule said on Sunday. “This is a great connection between two iconic brands in Nebraska football and Yankee Stadium, and it will be a memorable experience for our players. I have great respect for the Boston College program and the success Coach (Bill) O’Brien has had in his first season.”

Advertisement

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Boston College Time: 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT Date: Dec. 28, 2024 Location: Yankee Stadium | Bronx, New York (New York City) TV: ABC and WatchESPN

Nebraska began the season 5-1, lost four games in a row to enter the final two weeks with a 5-5 mark and needing one win to reach the postseason. The Huskers rallied, however, beating Wisconsin at home, 44-25, to secure a bowl game bid. The Huskers lost to Iowa to end the regular season with a 6-6 record. Boston College began the year 4-1, lost three in a row and four of its next five games to likewise enter the last two weeks of the regular season with a 5-5 mark and in need of one more win for postseason eligibility. The Eagles rattled off two straight wins at home, taking down North Carolina, 41-21, and Pittsburgh, 34-23, to end the year at 7-5 entering bowl season. “The University of Nebraska is proud to accept a bid to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl,” Nebraska AD Troy Dannen said on Sunday. “Nebraska’s first-ever bowl victory occurred at the original Yankee Stadium in 1962, and we are excited to return to the postseason this year at one of America’s iconic sports venues. This bowl game will be a great opportunity for our players, staff and our fans.” University of Nebraska President Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold also released a statement on Sunday following the official bowl game announcement. “Nebraska asked for a bowl game, and this incredible group of student-athletes sure delivered," Gold said. "I am so proud of our team and our coaching staff, and like so many others in this state, I’m thrilled to be a part of Husker Nation and eagerly anticipating the historic moment when the sea of red floods Yankee Stadium.”

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?