MINNEAPOLIS – Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and staff writer Steve Marik are live on the ground from Huntington Bank Stadium.

They give a rapid-fire preview of what to expect during Matt Rhule's debut as Huskers coach against Minnesota on Thursday night (7 p.m. CT on Fox), their final score predictions and the No. 1 thing that will decide the matchup between the two Big Ten foes.

Watch their video analysis below, and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our digital content – including Thursday's postgame press conferences, Rapid Recap analysis following the game and more.

SUBSCRIBE HERE >>> Not a member of Inside Nebraska? It's not too late! Now is a perfect time to get ALL ACCESS, unlock all of these stories and dive into our exclusive yearlong coverage of the Huskers for just $9.95. Just head to our signup page HERE!

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––