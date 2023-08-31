Final pregame thoughts: Previewing Rhule's debut, No. 1 factor tonight
MINNEAPOLIS – Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and staff writer Steve Marik are live on the ground from Huntington Bank Stadium.
They give a rapid-fire preview of what to expect during Matt Rhule's debut as Huskers coach against Minnesota on Thursday night (7 p.m. CT on Fox), their final score predictions and the No. 1 thing that will decide the matchup between the two Big Ten foes.
Watch their video analysis below, and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our digital content – including Thursday's postgame press conferences, Rapid Recap analysis following the game and more.
SUBSCRIBE HERE >>> Not a member of Inside Nebraska? It's not too late! Now is a perfect time to get ALL ACCESS, unlock all of these stories and dive into our exclusive yearlong coverage of the Huskers for just $9.95. Just head to our signup page HERE!
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
MORE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:
>>> How to watch, stream, listen
>>> Nebraska vs Minnesota HQ: The Matt Rhule Era Officially Begins
>>> Final score predictions and Week 1 CFB picks
>>> Bold Predictions
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
GAME NIGHT PODCAST: NEBRASKA @ MINNESOTA
Rivals' Clint Cosgrove, Greg Smith and Corey Gibson will be hopping on a LIVE game night podcast for the Huskers' battle against the Gophers. They will be sharing their analysis, talking plenty of ball and will be looking back at some of the game's biggest stars as high school prospects.
HEAD TO THIS LINK to join them at 7 p.m CT or simply click the video link below to join the waiting room. Get alerted instantly when they go live by tapping the video and hitting "Notify Me" at the bottom of the screen.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––