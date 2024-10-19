Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 16 Indiana

in other news
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Indiana, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 8 schedule.
VB: #2 Nebraska sweeps Michigan State on the road
Final score and recap as second-ranked Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan State for its 14th straight win.
Javin Wright feels a "different type of spirit” as he returns to the field
Javin Wright doesn't feel like his old self yet, but he's getting close.
Assessing Nebraska's biggest competition on the recruiting trail
Assessing Nebraska's biggest competitors on the recruiting trail as the Huskers dial in on the 500-mile radius
Nebraska-Indiana final score predictions plus CFB Week 8 picks ATS
Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Indiana, plus our staff's CFB Week 8 picks against the spread.
