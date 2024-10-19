How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Indiana + all games in CFB Week 8

Nebraska football is back again as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) square off with No. 16 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) in Bloomington. Below, you will find the information for TV, streaming and radio options, additional game notes to prepare you for the Huskers' Big Ten tilt against the Hoosiers, plus TV info for all of the other games on the Week 8 college football slate.

Nebraska at #16 Indiana: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time/11 a.m. Central Time TV Channel: FOX Commentators: Gus Johnson (play by play), Joel Klatt (color) and Jenny Taft (sideline) Streaming: Fox Sports App (LINK TO DOWNLOAD) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App

Betting Info

Spread: IU -6.5 Total: 50.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

TV info for all CFB Week 8 games

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** ********** BYE WEEK

Akron Appalachian State #15 Boise State Jacksonville State Liberty Louisiana-Monroe Massachusetts Minnesota #18 Mississippi North Carolina #4 Ohio State*** #3 Penn State #20 Pittsburgh San Diego State Syracuse Washington

=================================== FRIDAY – OCTOBER 18 6:00 PM Florida State at Duke (ESPN2)

7:00 PM #2 Oregon at Purdue (FOX)***

9:15 PM Oklahoma State at #13 BYU (ESPN)

9:30 PM Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports Network)

=================================== SATURDAY – OCTOBER 19 11:00 AM Arizona State at Cincinnati (ESPN+) Auburn at #19 Missouri (ESPN) East Carolina at #23 Army (ESPN2) Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU) #6 Miami (FL) at Louisville (ABC) Nebraska at #16 Indiana (FOX) UCLA at Rutgers (FOX Sports 1)*** Virginia at #10 Clemson (ACC Network) Wake Forest at Connecticut (CBS Sports Network) Wisconsin at Northwestern (Big Ten Network)***

11:45 AM South Carolina at Oklahoma (SEC Network)

1:00 PM Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+) Tulsa at Temple (ESPN+)

2:30 PM #7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee (ABC) Alabama-Birmingham at South Florida (ESPN+) Charlotte at #25 Navy (CBS Sports Network) Florida Atlantic at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN+) Hawaii at Washington State (The CW) Houston at Kansas (ESPN+) Kent State at Bowling Green (ESPN+) #24 Michigan at #22 Illinois (CBS)*** North Carolina State at California (ACC Network) #12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ESPN) Ohio at Miami (OH) (ESPN+) Rice at Tulane (ESPN+) Texas State at Old Dominion (ESPN+) Toledo at Northern Illinois (ESPN+) Western Michigan at Buffalo (ESPN+)

3:00 PM Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN2) Colorado at Arizona (FOX)*** James Madison at Georgia Southern (ESPN+) New Mexico at Utah State (truTV) USC at Maryland (FOX Sports 1)*** Wyoming at San Jose State (Mountain West Network)

3:15 PM #14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

6:00 PM Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi (ESPN+) Ball State at Vanderbilt (ESPN+) #8 LSU at Arkansas (ESPN)

6:30 PM Central Florida at #9 Iowa State (FOX Sports 1) #5 Georgia at #1 Texas (ABC) Iowa at Michigan State (NBC)*** #17 Kansas State at West Virginia (FOX) North Texas at Memphis (ESPNU)

6:45 PM Kentucky at Florida (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Colorado State at Air Force (CBS Sports Network) #21 Southern Methodist at Stanford (ACC Network)

9:00 PM UNLV at Oregon State (The CW)

9:30 PM TCU at Utah (ESPN)

Nebraska vs. Indiana: Series History

***Stats & Info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications***

>> Nebraska and Indiana will meet for the 23rd time in school history on Saturday, but for just the fourth time since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. The trip to Bloomington is just Nebraska's second as a Big Ten program, with the Huskers winning at IU's Memorial Stadium, 27-22, in 2016. >> The two most recent matchups between the schools have been in Lincoln. Indiana posted a 38-31 victory in Lincoln in 2019, with the Huskers winning the most recent matchup, 35-21, in 2022. >> Nebraska and Indiana met 12 straight seasons from 1936 to 1947. The schools also met four straight years from 1975 to 1978, which were the most recent matchups before the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. >> Saturday's game will mark the sixth time in the past eight meetings at least one of the teams has been nationally ranked. Saturday's meeting is the first time both teams have been ranked in at least one of the national polls entering a Nebraska-Indiana matchup.

Huskers off to best start since 2016

>> Nebraska opened the season with three consecutive non-conference victories, marking its first 3-0 start to the season since 2016. It was also the first time Nebraska was unblemished in non- conference play since 2016. The Huskers' 5-1 mark at the midpoint of the season is also NU's best six-game record since 2016, when Nebraska began the season with seven wins. >> Since 2000, this marks the 10th time Nebraska has started a season 5-1 or better. However, this is just the second time in the past 10 seasons Nebraska has reached that mark through six games. A victory on Saturday would give Nebraska a 6-1 start through seven games for the eighth time this century. >> With five wins Nebraska has matched its win total from the 2023 season. Nebraska is one of just 20 FBS teams, including 11 Power Four teams that has already matched or exceeded its 2023 win total. Indiana (+3) and Illinois (equaled) are Big Ten teams who join Nebraska in this group. >> Nebraska is just outside of the Associated Press Poll this week, and is No. 25 in the coaches poll. Nebraska was in both national polls for two consecutive weeks (Sept. 8, Sept. 15). Nebraska rose as high as 22nd in both polls. The No. 22 AP ranking was Nebraska's highest since being ranked 17th entering the 2016 regular-season finale at Iowa. >> The Sept. 20 game with Illinois was the first matchup of two AP ranked teams at Memorial Stadium since 2013 (vs. UCLA) and the first Big Ten games between two ranked teams since 2011 when 13th-ranked Nebraska defeated No. 9 Michigan State.

Blackshirts among nation's best in 2024

>> The Nebraska defense was one of the nation's most improved units in 2023. The Blackshirts have backed that up in 2024, ranking among the nation's best defenses over the first half of the season. >> Nebraska and Ole Miss are the only teams in the country allowing less than 14 points per game, and less than 300 yards per game while recording 20 or more sacks and 10 or more takeaways. >> Nebraska allowed just 20 combined points in its first three games, the fewest through three games since NU allowed 16 points in the first three games in 2005. Nebraska is allowing 11.3 points per game to rank seventh nationally and second in the Big Ten. >> Nebraska has held five of six opponents to 10 or fewer points this season. The five opponents held to 10 or fewer points is already the most by Nebraska in a season since the 2009 Blackshirts held eight of 14 opponents to 10 or fewer points. >> With an overtime touchdown, Illinois ended a streak of 10 straight opponents Nebraska had held to 24 or fewer points. It was the longest stretch Nebraska had limited the opposition to 24 points or less since a 14-game stretch spanning the 2009 and 2010 seasons. >> Nebraska's defense has been very dominant at home. Since the start of the 2023 season, just two of 12 opponents at Memorial Stadium have scored more than 14 points. >> Nebraska has held 13 straight opponents to less than 400 total yards dating back to last season. The last time Nebraska held more than 13 straight opponents to less than 400 yards was part of a 14-game stretch spanning the final three games of 2008 and first 11 contests of 2009. The Huskers have held UTEP (205), Colorado (260), Purdue (224) and Rutgers (264) to less than 300 total yards. >> Nebraska is allowing 272.5 yards of total offense per game which ranks 13th nationally. >> The Husker defense has allowed just 12 plays of 20+ yards through six games (2 rush, 10 pass), which is the second-fewest in the country.

Shutting down the run

>> Nebraska's defense has been strong across the board, and particularly strong against the run. Nebraska ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense at 84.2 yards per game, and is the only team in the country to not allow a rushing touchdown in 2024. >> Nebraska is tied for the longest season-opening streak without allowing a rushing touchdown in the past 10 seasons. Prior to this year, the last team to not allow a rushing touchdown through its first six games was Georgia in 2019. The last Big Ten team to not allow a rushing touchdown in its first six games was Iowa in 2013. The last FBS team to not allow a rushing touchdown in its first seven games of a season was Notre Dame in 2012. >> Dating back to last season, the Huskers have not allowed a rushing touchdown in 11 of their past 13 games. >> The Huskers allow just 2.70 yards per rush which ranks fourth nationally. Nebraska has allowed only two rushes of 10 yards or more, which is tied for the fifth-fewest in the country. >> Nebraska held Colorado to just 16 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards by an opponent since Purdue had -2 rushing yards in 2020. Nebraska has also held UTEP (56), Purdue (5) and Rutgers (78) to less than 80 rushing yards. In 18 games under Head Coach Matt Rhule, the Huskers have held the opponent to less than 100 rushing yards 12 times, including eight games with 75 yards or less. >> Nebraska has allowed just one individual 100-yard rusher in 18 games over the past two seasons. >> The rush defense is assisted by Nebraska's strong sack numbers. The Huskers have 20 sacks, which is seventh nationally. The Huskers have three games with four or more sacks. Nebraska had 32 sacks in 2023 which marked the most sacks by Nebraska since recording 39 in 2013.

Numbers to Know