Anddd we're back! Nebraska football is set to return to the field this week and, with that, Rapid Recap has made its return to the Hawks Championship Center.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese are inside the Huskers' practice facilities to report on the latest from Matt Rhule and Co. as they kicked off fall camp with Pre-Camp Media Day on Tuesday.

Today's recap is focused on the Blackshirts' emphasis of creating more turnovers, injury updates headlined by the absence of Tristan Alvano and Bryce Benhart being named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Watch Zack and Tim's analysis in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

