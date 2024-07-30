WATCH: Nebraska FB Pre-Camp Media Day interviews
The Nebraska football team gets back into action this week as Matt Rhule and the Huskers return to the field on Wednesday for the start of fall camp.
Ahead of the rigorous run ahead, the Huskers brought out a large contingent of coaches and players to preview it all with "Pre-Camp Media Day."
Rhule, all three coordinators and a dozen players all met with the media this morning at the Hawks Championship Center. Watch those press conference videos below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.
Player interviews will be added here later this morning.
