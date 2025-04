2026 Miami (Fla.) Southridge three-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Miret is a rising target on Donovan Raiola’s offensive line board.

The rising interior lineman emerged on Nebraska’s radar in January when outside linebackers coach and South Florida native Phillip Simpson made the rounds in Miami. Miret landed an offer from Simpson and has steadily been building a relationship with the South Florida native and his potential future position coach.