Nebraska's football program held a media day at Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln before the start of fall camp on Wednesday. Tuesday was also the day when the program updated its online roster to reflect the new roles for some members of the coaching staff. This summer the NCAA passed a rule that allows analysts and quality control coaches to coach players during games and practices, something that wasn't allowed previously. The rule provides staff members the ability to coach players and potentially be one of the 10 assistants who are able to recruit off-campus. Here's a list of the coaches and their new roles:

>> Josh Bringuel: Assistant Linebackers

Advertisement

Josh Bringuel was one of the graduate assistants defensive coordinator Tony White brought with him from Syracuse. He spent his first season at Nebraska as a defensive quality control coach in 2023 and will now assist linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek. Bringuel worked with the linebackers at Syracuse and was even promoted to linebackers coach for the Orange’s bowl game in 2022 when the December coaching carousel forced then-head coach Dino Babers to rearrange his coaching staff. Bringuel has deep knowledge of the 3-3-5 defense White runs because he played in Rocky Long’s version of it as a linebacker and defensive lineman at San Diego State from 2016 to 2019. White was San Diego State’s corners coach during Bringuel’s freshman and sophomore years. “Bringuel has been in the system, he played the system,” Matt Rhule said in April.

>> Ron Brown: Fullbacks and Returners

As Rhule said last week at Big Ten Media Days, longtime Husker coach Ron Brown will now coach the team's fullbacks and special teams returners. In case you missed it, here's that story from Indianapolis.

>> Aaron Coeling: Assistant Offensive Line

Not really a change outside of the title for Aaron Coeling, the right-hand man for offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Coeling has just as much fire and passion for offensive line play as Raiola does. Looking from the outside in, it appears Coeling is well-respected amongst the offensive linemen and someone who the players listen to, just like Raiola. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Coeling is an offensive line coach in the FBS somewhere soon. Coeling, who spent time at Notre Dame and Miami (OH) as a grad assistant, was the O-line coach and assistant head coach at Charleston Southern before Scott Frost hired him as a grad assistant in 2022.

>> Adam DiMichele: Assistant Secondary/Safeties

As Rhule noted earlier this year during spring ball, Adam DiMichele is now an assistant secondary coach who will be focusing on the safeties. So he'll be working with new secondary coach/pass game coordinator John Butler. Rhule believes the switch from the offensive side of the ball, where DiMichele worked last year, to defense will help DiMichele grow as a coach. “I truly believe Adam is really a bright young coach,” Rhule said in April. “I think coaching on both sides of the ball really helps you. It's one of the things I did as a young coach, I've coached on both sides of the ball. I think he brings something to the defensive staff as they break down opponents. That's vital.”

>> Josh Martin: Assistant Special Teams

Not much has changed for Josh Martin, who was originally hired to be a special teams analyst at Nebraska. That was before Bob Wager resigned, a move that resulted in Rhule elevating Martin to tight ends coach for the 2023 season. With Glenn Thomas being brought in to coach quarterbacks, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was moved to tight ends coach, which was the original plan before the 2023 season. Martin is now back where he started.

>> Rashaan Melvin: Assistant Secondary/Cornerbacks

Rashaan Melvin joins the program as an assistant secondary coach who will focus on the cornerbacks under Butler. There's a good reason Melvin is working with the corners — he played the position for seven years in the NFL, most recently for Rhule at Carolina. Melvin retired in 2022. Melvin played his college ball at Northern Illinois.

>> Jamar Mozee: Senior Football Assistant

Husker fans have already been made aware of Jamar Mozee, the longtime head coach at prep powerhouse Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North. At media days last week, Rhule announced Mozee will work with the offense's skill positions. Mozee accepted a coaching position at UCF in February, but Rhule hired him away. Nebraska looks poised to flip Mozee's son, 2025 four-star receiver Isaiah Mozee, who's currently verbally committed to Oregon. Mozee is the latest high school coach Rhule has hired.

>> Jack Potenza: Jack Linebackers

As Rhule said in the spring, Jack Potenza, one of Nebraska's young and rising coaches, is the one coaching the Jack linebackers. Potenza was another of the grad assistants who came to Nebraska from Syracuse with White. “He’s been taking the Jacks as a graduate assistant. He’s ready to be a position coach,” Rhule said in April. Potenza played both football (he was a quarterback) and lacrosse at Division III St. Lawrence University in New York before transferring to Syracuse and becoming a member of the Orange's recruiting staff as a student. In 2018 and 2019, Potenza was a summer training camp intern with the NFL's Washington Football Team.

Keith Williams: Director of Player Personnel/Tight Ends

The rise of Keith Williams continues. After joining the program as assistant director of player personnel, Williams was elevated to director of player personnel this offseason after the departure of Omar Hales, who's now at Syracuse. But Williams will now do some on-field coaching, as Rhule said last week at media days. Williams will assist Satterfield with the tight ends. Here's more on the former Husker O-lineman who's now making a name for himself as a staffer and coach.

Mike Williams: Assistant Running Backs

According to the staff directory on Huskers.com, Mike Williams will stay as a graduate assistant and assist E.J. Barthel with the running backs. Williams is a former Nebraska receiver.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?