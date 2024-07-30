Injury updates and other notes from Matt Rhule ahead of fall camp
Tuesday morning at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln started off with a double take.A duck double take.Nebraska held a pre-fall camp media day before the start of camp on Wednesday. But Matt...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news