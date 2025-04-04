Nebraska adds Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort

Nebraska has plenty of work to do in the transfer portal this offseason as it looks to rebuild its senior-heavy roster from 2024-25. Today, Fred Hoiberg and Co. began that process by landing Iowa transfer forward Pryce Sandfort .

Sandfort visited Nebraska last week and reportedly also visited Illinois. He also could've returned to Iowa to play for new head coach Ben McCollum, who comes to Iowa City from Drake.

Sandfort spent the past two seasons at Iowa, where he played in 65 games with two starts. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Following the regular-season finale loss to Iowa, Hoiberg said adding shooting would be a focus for the program as it searches for replacements in the transfer portal. Sandfort fits the bill as a stretch 3 or 4 on the court — 65.7% of his 213 attempts from the field last season came from 3-point range.

As a sophomore in 2024-25, Sandfort shot 40% on an average of 4.2 3-point attempts per game. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing 22.4 minutes per game, all career-highs.

Hoiberg and his staff know Sandfort well. In that regular-season finale March 9, Sandfort racked up a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while going 4-of-6 from 3 with three assists. In the first matchup on Jan. 7 in Iowa City, Sandfort scored 11 points with three 3s on the Huskers.

The Waukee (Iowa) Northwest product was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball in 2023 after averaging 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals as a senior.

Nebraska was in on Sandfort during his first recruitment out of high school. The Huskers even got a visit from the stretch forward, but ultimately came up short to Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes, who also had Pryce's older brother, Payton, on the roster.

There's a connection between Sandfort's father, Brian, and the state of Nebraska. Brian is from Holdrege, Nebraska, and played college basketball at Hastings College.

Here's a quick rundown of the comings and goings from Nebraska's roster so far:

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | forward | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility

Nebraska transfers out:

>