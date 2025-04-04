Nebraska set to take on Boise State in Crown semifinals

As part of a unique and new-age twist to the Crown, teams that make the semifinals earn $50,000 in NIL money, which Nebraska has already secured. Runner-ups get $100,000 while the champions get $300,000.

The game is scheduled to tip at 12:30 p.m. CT inside T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. This matchup will be the first in history between the two programs.

Up next for Nebraska (19-14) is a semifinal matchup against the toughest opponent yet — the Boise State Broncos (26-10). Head coach Leon Rice's Broncos were considered by many to be an NCAA Tournament snub.

Fred Hoiberg's Huskers stayed alive in the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday with an 81-69 quarterfinal win over Georgetown.

Listen: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

While Nebraska played a short-handed Georgetown team that was without its top three scorers and four of the top five, Boise State will be at full strength as all its players are present and accounted for in Las Vegas.

Boise State beat George Washington 89-59 in its first-round game and Butler 100-93 in its quarterfinal.

In the win over Butler, the Broncos shot 45% from 3 with 11 made treys. They had four scorers in double-digits, led by the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Javan Buchanan, who scored 27 points off the bench and went 11-of-13 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

Tyson Degenhart, a 6-8, 235-pounder who's the team leader in scoring (18.1) and rebounding (6.1), added 21 points and three 3s while Alvaro Cardenas, a 6-2 native of Spain, poured in 19 points and two 3s. Andrew Meadow, a 6-7 forward, chipped in with 14 points.

Boise State finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference regular season with a record of 14-6. The Broncos lost to Colorado State in the conference championship game.

Rice is in his 15th season at Boise State and owns a career 316-176 record. This season snapped a streak of three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He's led Boise State to the Big Dance five times during his tenure.

Nebraska has gotten strong play from several of its players during the Crown, especially its two leaders in Williams and Juwan Gary.

Williams is averaging 29 points per game on 53% shooting while connecting on 47% from 3. His 30-point outing against Arizona State was the fourth of his season, a total that ties for second on Nebraska's single-season charts, behind Dave Hoppen's six.

Gary is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His double-double of 17 points and 10 boards against Georgetown was the 10th of his Husker career. Gary has scored in double figures in each of the past five games. He's 45 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.