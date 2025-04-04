Healthy and back at right tackle, Tyler Knaak hopes to make impact in fall

"It's fun to play again," Knaak said Thursday after Nebraska's sixth practice of spring ball. "I was hurt for a while. So it was fun to get back out there, fly around, have fun."

To be clear, Knaak, a former Utah transfer who's entering his third season as an offensive lineman at Nebraska, never left. But he is healthy for the first time since what was initially thought to be a high right ankle sprain was actually a stress fracture in his tibia last fall.

The season-ending injury happened around the week of the UCLA game. He had played in eight games up until that point, mostly in backup duty and on the field goal unit.

While injured Knaak was with the team for the remainder of the season, but was unable to practice. That's why this spring is so important for the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder. He wants to show position coach Donovan Raiola he can be a contributor on game days.

There's prime opportunity to do exactly that. With Bryce Benhart departing the program, there's an opening at right tackle. Multiple tackles with starting experience are either limited or not available this spring due to rehabs from offseason surgery. Teddy Prochazka (ACL) is doing everything but contact. Turner Corcoran (hamstring) and Gunner Gottula (shoulder) are completely out.

That's led to Knaak returning to right tackle after spending last season at right guard. Playing as an interior lineman helped Knaak see the game differently.

"You see things from a different set of eyes — you can see that interior blitz more rather than the exterior, where you're only seeing the cats (corners) and safeties off the edge," Knaak said. "And just in pass pro and in the run game, you really get used to your body playing in a tight space. So when you have that tight end next to you, you don't have to feel enclosed because you're used to that guard spot. So it's developed my game in a better sense. And now that we have time on tape for both of them I think it'll be really beneficial."

Alabama transfer tackle Elijah Pritchett is also in the mix this spring. He can play on both sides, but was a left tackle in high school and began his college career on that side before being moved to the right in 2024, but had a rough go of it.

Knaak said Grant Brix and Brock Knutson have been the other linemen working with him at right tackle this spring. Henry Lutovsky, who took over for Micah Mazzccua last season at right guard after the Colorado game, is over there, too, but in a coaching role while he rehabs offseason surgery.

The native of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, will play anywhere the coaches tell him to. But on the edge is where he feels most comfortable.

"I played right tackle in high school," Knaak said. "I just feel more free out there, a little more open. Long arms, big wingspan. A little more fun to play out there, be on the edge."

Knaak pushed himself to be fully cleared by the start of mat drills, which he accomplished. He credits his faith for helping him through that, as well as Nebraska's medical staff.

"I was really excited for that, that was a big goal of mine, was to be back for that. You know, team bonding," Knaak said. "But also, it was a milestone. You don't know when your last day of playing football is, and I'm glad I'm back on it."