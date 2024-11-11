Everything Rhule said about Dana Holgorsen, Marcus Satterfield, NU offense

It became official to the public on Monday: Nebraska football is getting a facelift to its offense with newly hired offensive consultant Dana Holgorsen getting tabbed by Matt Rhule as the Huskers' offensive coordinator and play caller for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Holgorsen, formerly the head coach of West Virginia and Houston in addition to a number of stops throughout Power 4 football as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will replace Marcus Satterfield who struggled mightily in providing consistency in terms of play calling, direction and overall production.

Below, read everything that Rhule said on Monday about Holgorsen, Satterfield, the Huskers' potential shift in offensive philosophy, quarterback Dylan Raiola's response to the Holgorsen hire and more.